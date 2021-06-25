WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOW opened at $18.08 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.