Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206,549 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

WSM opened at $158.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,607 shares of company stock worth $16,080,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

