Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday.

WIN stock opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.20. Wincanton has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($6.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £535.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

In other news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

