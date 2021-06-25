Wing (WING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.12 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.54 or 0.00042697 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $23.12 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00101031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00163945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,602.17 or 0.99624021 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,831,726 coins and its circulating supply is 1,706,726 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

