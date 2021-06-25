Wings Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $28,010.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wings has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00054096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00021143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00597938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038842 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

