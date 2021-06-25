Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

