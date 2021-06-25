Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,632 Shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of LIV Capital Acquisition worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 1,518.7% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518,507 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in LIV Capital Acquisition by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 749,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 351,629 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVK stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

