Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 197,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Progress Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PGRW stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

