Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 197,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $246,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $493,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $985,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

