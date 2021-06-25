Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 166,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 31,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.