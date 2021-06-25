Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 179,839 Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of Roth CH Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

NASDAQ ROCC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.