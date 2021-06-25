Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 199,569 Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,741,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,356,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:VTAQ opened at $9.94 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.