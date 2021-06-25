Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 471.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,049 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Uniti Group worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

