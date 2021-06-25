Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 97,591 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 289.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGT. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter worth $332,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter worth $317,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RGT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

