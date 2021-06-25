Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,622 Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Magellan Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

