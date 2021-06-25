Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 199,625 Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.87% of Astrea Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASAX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,876,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAX opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.90.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

