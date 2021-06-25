Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,571 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Venator Materials worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 3,062,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $8,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter worth about $3,680,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNTR opened at $5.03 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $536.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

