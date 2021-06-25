Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,258 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $122,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $722,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

HZON opened at $9.77 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

