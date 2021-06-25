Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 195.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,398 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

