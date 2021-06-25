Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,290,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BSPE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

