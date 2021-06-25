Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,290,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
BSPE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
