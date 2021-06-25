Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 183,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $631,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,393,000.

Shares of NAACU opened at $9.98 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

