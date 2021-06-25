Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000.

PMGMU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

