Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,078,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,912,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,490,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $332,000.

OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

