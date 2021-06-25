Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOTU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

