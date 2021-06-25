Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $78.23 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.24 and a beta of 1.56.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

