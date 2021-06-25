Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tribune Publishing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,961,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $17.26 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $636.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mail. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

