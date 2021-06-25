Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 70,119 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 688.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 146,802 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYG opened at $28.98 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $31.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

