Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 179,034 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth $335,000.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.