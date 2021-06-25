Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,806 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 204,941 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Guardian Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNR opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

