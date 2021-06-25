Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 15,109 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bally’s worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALY. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $62,760,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,315,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,816,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

NYSE BALY opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.12 and a beta of 2.58. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

