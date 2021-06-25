Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 217,279 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,279 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $8,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,945,000.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE BDN opened at $14.16 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

