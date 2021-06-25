Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 189,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Seven Oaks Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SVOK opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.