Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of Woolworths Group stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

