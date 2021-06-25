Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.55

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 17050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,493,000 after buying an additional 921,328 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 149,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.