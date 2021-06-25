Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 745 at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WKP. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 830 ($10.84).

WKP stock opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 863.56. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

