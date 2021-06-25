Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) 24 Hour Volume Hits $354.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $177.40 or 0.00557439 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $340,791.27 and approximately $354.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00101976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.86 or 1.00399755 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

