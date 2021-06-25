Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Tops $82.74 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $82.74 million and $11.05 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.34 or 0.00154935 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00596951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

