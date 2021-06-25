Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Shares Down 0.1%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 22,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 69,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

