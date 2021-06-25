Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.70

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €19.70 ($23.18) and last traded at €19.66 ($23.13), with a volume of 37704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €19.32 ($22.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a current ratio of 17.69 and a quick ratio of 16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €18.69.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wüstenrot & Württembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.