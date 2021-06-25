Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $49,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after buying an additional 628,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $23.83 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

