Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 12,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,856 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

XRX traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Xerox has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,207,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,913,000 after acquiring an additional 703,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

