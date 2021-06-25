Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.77. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

