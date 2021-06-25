Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $144,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029 in the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.