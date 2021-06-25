Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Yandex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 911,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,400,000 after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. 38,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,768. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Yandex has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

