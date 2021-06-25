yAxis Price Tops $4.99 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. yAxis has a market cap of $4.65 million and $159,537.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00015628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00163628 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,060.86 or 1.00492252 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

