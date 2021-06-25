Ycash Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $38,964.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00317797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00120316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00180236 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001871 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,282,450 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

