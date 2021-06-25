Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 16,001 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $240,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,044,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,666,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 4,933 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $68,026.07.

On Monday, June 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.57. 2,055,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,864. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.