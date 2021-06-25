Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.220–0.170 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.58.

YEXT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 13,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $127,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,116. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

