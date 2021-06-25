YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $107,408.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $69,339.94 and approximately $107,408.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00009675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00585107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038545 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,515 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

