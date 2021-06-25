YGGDRASH Reaches Market Cap of $3.58 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $96,370.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00054041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00596944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038966 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars.

